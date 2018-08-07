Remember Goldberg The Goalie From The Mighty Ducks? His Mugshot Went Viral After Being Arrested For Public Intoxication

Child acting is a helluva drug. Former child star Shaun Weiss has fallen on hard times...really, really hard times.

You may remember Weiss from a little movie called The Mighty Ducks. He played Goldberg, the loveable goalie, who had perhaps a slight fear of the puck. Well, on Saturday, the now 39-year-old was arrested for public intoxication. No official report was filed since the police department cut Weiss a little slack and let him sleep it off in the drunk tank.

However, they did snap his mugshot which as since gone viral.

Ouch. It's pretty clear things have been rough for Weiss over the last 25 years. This isn't his first arrest either. In 2017, Weiss was arrested on meth possession. He also was also involved in stealing $151 worth of stuff from an electonics store.

Hopefully, he can get his life back on track.