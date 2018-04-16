Former First Lady Barbara Bush Is In Failing Health, Opts For "Comfort Care"

The 92-year-old former First Lady Barbara Bush has been fighting an uphill battle. While it's unclear how long she's been dealing with congestive heart failure and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, Mrs. Bush rather than live out the rest of her days in a hospital, has opted to go home.

In a statement released by the family spokesman, Jim McGrath said...

"Following a recent series of hospitalizations, and after consulting her family and doctors, Mrs. Bush, now 92, has decided not to seek additional medical treatment and will instead focus on comfort care."

Statement by the Office of George H. W. Bush on the health of former First Lady Barbara Bush. pic.twitter.com/4csUS6IRKZ — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) April 15, 2018

