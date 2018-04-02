The Fort Worth Zoo's Elephants Celebrated Easter With An Easter Egg Hunt

Every year, the highlight of Easter is always the Easter egg hunt. Kids lose their minds looking for eggs. So what if an elephant had the chance to hunt for Easter treats?

Thanks to the Fort Worth Zoo for making a couple of elephants' Easter dreams come true! Not only did they find a few Easter eggs, but the Easter bunny also delivered a giant basket full of hay! One elephant goes straight for the goodies, while the other proceeded to kill that pesky basket.

It looks like one out of two elephants approves of Easter!