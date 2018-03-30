Fort Worth's Own, The Collective Brewing Project, Creates Peeps Beer For Easter

Nothing says Easter like beer!!!!!!!!!!! Peeps beer that is!!!!!!!!!!!

Thanks to The Collective Brewing Project in Fort Worth, your Easter Sunday Funday can include appropriately themed beer. The company has teamed up with Taps and Caps for this limited time offer of Peeps This Collab beer, which will makes it's debut tonight at 6PM at the Taproom.

If you're wondering what exactly comes in this Eastery alcoholic treat, well, Peeps of course. The beer base will be Collective’s Petite Golden Sour, with a little lactose sugar, lemon peel, butterfly pea flower (for color). And no Easter drink would be complete without GLITTER!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Cool! Hoppy Easter! See what we did there. You know because there's hops in beer.