Fox Cancels Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Mick, & Last Man On Earth

What is happening at Fox??? They're cancelling all their shows!

On Thursday, Variety confirmed that Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Mick, and Last Man on Earth will all come to an abrupt end on Fox. The reason? Sadly, there is no clear answer.

However, there is hope...at least for one show. It looks like Hulu might be interested in picking up Brooklyn Nine-Nine for a sixth season. Fingers crossed Netflix gets in the game and picks up The Mick or Last Man on Earth.