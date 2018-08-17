Patti Labelle Or Aretha Franklin? Fox News Doesn't Know The Difference

Fact: Aretha Franklin and Patti LaBelle look nothing alike. Fact: Fox News can't seem to differentiate between the two singers.

On Thursday news broke that the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin passed away. The world mourned the loss of a legend. Even Fox News paid tribute the late singer. Unfortunately, their tribute was somewhat tainted when fans began to realize that the photograph used wasn't Aretha Franklin. Ok, well one photograph was Aretha, the other was Patti LaBelle.

Shocking no one, Fox News somehow mistook Patti LaBelle for Aretha Franklin. https://t.co/D65EqLLybK pic.twitter.com/k40ox60qeI — Andrew Kirell (@AndrewKirell) August 16, 2018

Since the incident, Fox News has apologized. Fox News' Vice President, Media Desk Jessica Santostefan said in a statement to People...

"We sincerely apologize to Aretha Franklin’s family and friends. Our intention was to honor the icon using a secondary image of her performing with Patti LaBelle in the full screen graphic, but the image of Ms. Franklin was obscured in that process, which we deeply regret."

Normally, that explanation would work. Software crops out faces all the time. But, after further investigation Aretha Franklin and Patti LaBelle were never on stage together. The picture Fox used is from a performance at the White House, Women of Soul. A quick Google of that event will bring up a plethora of pictures, none of which show Aretha Franklin on stage with Patti LaBelle. In fact, Aretha was in the audience while LaBelle was on stage and then vice versa. Here's a pic from out galleries, which shows LaBelle next to nothing on stage.

(Photo By Pool/Sipa USA)

As you can see, there's a lot of room next to LaBelle. Even the Huffington Post noticed there's a flaw in Fox's excuse.

Oops!