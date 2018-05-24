Full Grown Adult Man Attempts The Water Slide, Knocks The Whole Thing Over
May 24, 2018
Ready for summer? How's that beach bod coming along?
If you need a little inspiration, some encouragement to get back to the gym before summer hits...this is just what you need! Nothing will get you back on the diet and on a workout plan faster than watching a full grown man knock over an entire water slide. Did we mention he's trying to slide down this thing???
via @chivetv: I blame poor construction, not the 876 gallons of stout I drank during the winter. --
It might also help if the slide were actually adhered to the ground somehow.