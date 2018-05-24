Full Grown Adult Man Attempts The Water Slide, Knocks The Whole Thing Over

May 24, 2018
Jody Dean And The Morning Team
Jody Dean and the Morning Team
pool water slide
Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Jody Dean & The Morning Team
Shows
Your Morning Links

Ready for summer? How's that beach bod coming along?

If you need a little inspiration, some encouragement to get back to the gym before summer hits...this is just what you need! Nothing will get you back on the diet and on a workout plan faster than watching a full grown man knock over an entire water slide. Did we mention he's trying to slide down this thing???

via @chivetv: I blame poor construction, not the 876 gallons of stout I drank during the winter. --

A post shared by theCHIVE (@thechive) on

It might also help if the slide were actually adhered to the ground somehow.

Tags: 
Man
full grown
water slide
knocked over