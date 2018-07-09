Gal Gadot Visits Inova Children's Hospital In Her Wonder Woman Costume

Gal Gadot has been busy this summer filming the sequel to Wonder Woman. However, she wasn't too busy to make a pitt stop at Inova Children's Hospital in Virginia to visit the patients while wearing her Wonder Woman costume complete with tiara and boots!

As you can imagine, these kiddos were pretty excited to meet her!!!

More pics of Gal Gadot from her visit to Inova Children’s Hospital ❤️ pic.twitter.com/CVNaz1ECUp — glimpse (@global_glimpse) July 8, 2018

The staff was pretty pumped too!

Dear @GalGadot- Thank you SO MUCH for visiting my patients and colleagues at #InovaChildrensHospital! Next time, can you align your visit with my call schedule? Love, #SuperFan pic.twitter.com/kmE7CoFRvE — Patty Seo-Mayer (@PSeoMayer) July 7, 2018

It does't get any better than this!