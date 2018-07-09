Gal Gadot Visits Inova Children's Hospital In Her Wonder Woman Costume

Gal Gadot has been busy this summer filming the sequel to Wonder Woman. However, she wasn't too busy to make a pitt stop at Inova Children's Hospital in Virginia to visit the patients while wearing her Wonder Woman costume complete with tiara and boots!

As you can imagine, these kiddos were pretty excited to meet her!!!

@gal_gadot visited Inova Children's Hospital yesterday. The kids woke up seeing Wonder Woman before their eyes.

A post shared by DC MARVEL FANDOM (@dcmarvel.fandom) on

This is so beautiful. ❤️

A post shared by Gal Gadot (@galgadotpic) on

The staff was pretty pumped too!

Some days are just WONDERFUL!!! So grateful for the stunningly gorgeous and kind Gal Gadot for bringing her superpowers to the kids at work!!! #wonderwoman #ilovemyjob

A post shared by Jamie Gentille (@jamiegentille) on

It does't get any better than this!

 

 

