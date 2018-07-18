Did You Know That The Game Of TAG Actually Is An Acronym?

Raise your hand if you played Tag as a child? More than likely, all these years you thought the game of Tag was just tag, as in you run around a tag each other.

Uhhhhh, NOPE!

As it turns out, the word TAG is just an acronym. Get ready because this viral meme is about to blow your mind!

OMG! Tag means Touch & Go! It's so simple. How did it take us this long to figure it out?