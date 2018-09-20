GOT's Emilia Clarke Just Got A "Mother Of Dragons" Tattoo
Emilia Clarke is still flying high after Game of Thrones took home another Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series. To celebrate, the actress got a new tattoo!
As Game of Thrones comes to an end, the Mother of Dragons has no intention of ever forgetting her babies or the role that kick started her career. Especially now that she has those dragons permanently inked on her wrist. Yes, all three!
MOD 4 [email protected]_dr_woo_ made sure this mamma ain’t NEVER forgetting her babies.... -- #dontworryionlybrieflypassedout #withfyreandinkbaby #modgothookedupp #couldntbehappierifitried #-- #-- #❤️
It's so cute! And tiny! And dainty! It's perfect!