Gender Reveal Enlists The Help Of An Alligator

Is it a boy? Is it a girl? Odds are if you use an alligator in your gender reveal, you may never find out the sex of your baby. Why? Well, you know because alligators like the taste of human flesh.

Good news! Everyone made it out of this gender reveal alive. Dad almost lost a hand during the first attempt, but hey it's worth it to go viral, right?

By far the dumbest and yet most unique way to find out your having a bouncing baby boy. Congrats! On both the baby boy and staying alive. Yay.