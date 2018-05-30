Genius Mom Holds The WiFi Password Hostage, Makes The Kids Send Clean Kitchen Pics Before Getting Access

May 30, 2018
Ok working parents, if your kids are home for the summer...take notes!

Tired of the kids spending their days online rather than outdoors? Need a little light cleaning done around the house? It might be time to hold the WiFi password hostage.

In this case, in order to get the WiFi password, the kids have to send mom a picture of a clean kitchen, complete with a box of crackers so they can't reuse the picture over and over.

Mom knows how to parent

At this rate, the house will be spotless by the end of the week.

