George Clooney Involved In A Motorbike Accident In Italy

July 10, 2018
Jody Dean And The Morning Team
Jody Dean and the Morning Team
george_clooney

(Photo by Jason Dawson/Newsquest/USA TODAY NETWORK)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Jody Dean & The Morning Team
Shows
Your Morning Links

Thank goodness! George Clooney is safe and sound after a motorbike accident in Italy.

The actor, husband, and father of two has been in Italy since May filming a new TV series, Catch-22. While heading to the set, his motorbike was hit by a car. Clooney's injuries were not life threatening, however, he was taken to the emergency room (the Pope's ER, by the way).

This is supposedly the scene of the accident. Reports suggest the car was turning when Clooney's bike made contact with the windshield.

Thankfully, Clooney has already been discharged. He was sent home pretty quick with some minor injuries.

Tags: 
George Clooney
motorbike
Car
Accident
wreck
Italy
Hospital
minor imjuries