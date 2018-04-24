George H.W. Bush Has Been Hospitalized Just One Day After Barbara's Funeral

Former President George H.W. Bush has been hospitalized, just 24 hours after Barbara's funeral.

Mr. Bush was admitted to Houston Medical sometime on Sunday morning. According to 41's spokesperson, Jim McGrath, Mr. Bush has contracted some sort of infection, which spread into his blood.

Statement by the Office of @GeorgeHWBush on President Bush's health. pic.twitter.com/8UkB53JHqD — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) April 23, 2018

Thankfully, Mr. Bush is responding to treatment. Here's to hoping he's well on his way to recovery.