George H.W. Bush Has Been Hospitalized Just One Day After Barbara's Funeral

April 24, 2018
Former President George H.W. Bush has been hospitalized, just 24 hours after Barbara's funeral.

Mr. Bush was admitted to Houston Medical sometime on Sunday morning. According to 41's spokesperson, Jim McGrath, Mr. Bush has contracted some sort of infection, which spread into his blood. 

Thankfully, Mr. Bush is responding to treatment. Here's to hoping he's well on his way to recovery.

