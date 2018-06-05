George H.W. Bush Has Been Released From The Hospital

June 5, 2018
Former president George H.W. Bush was checked into a hospital in Maine a little over a week ago. While he's been in good spirits for the week, he's now out of the hospital and resting comfortably at their summertime home in Kennebunkport.

According to Jim McGrath, the former president was discharged on Monday after undergoing treatments for low blood pressure. McGrath also said...

"The president is deeply appreciative both for the terrific care and the many good wishes he has received."

So glad to hear he's feeling better.

 

