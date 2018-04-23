barbara_bush

George H.W. Bush Honors The Late Barbara Bush & Her Commitment To Literacy With A Special Pair Of Book Socks

April 23, 2018
On Saturday, the country celebrated the life of former first lady Barbara Bush. While we all mourned the loss of a great woman, there were some beautiful moments from Saturday.

George H.W. Bush, besides being a former President of the United States, is also known for his incredible sock collection. So to honor his late wife, who was a champion for literacy, wore a special pair of socks to her funeral, which featured stacks of books.

Of course, it wasn't just family and friends who felt the need to pay tribute to the former First Lady. Complete strangers posted up along the route to the Bush Library to pay their respects.

Not to mention, THE most talked about picture from the funeral...the Clintons, the Bushes, the Obamas, and First Lady Melania Trump linked arm in arm, supporting one another during this difficult time.

Rest in peace Mrs. Bush.

