George H.W. Bush Honors The Late Barbara Bush & Her Commitment To Literacy With A Special Pair Of Book Socks

On Saturday, the country celebrated the life of former first lady Barbara Bush. While we all mourned the loss of a great woman, there were some beautiful moments from Saturday.

George H.W. Bush, besides being a former President of the United States, is also known for his incredible sock collection. So to honor his late wife, who was a champion for literacy, wore a special pair of socks to her funeral, which featured stacks of books.

To honor his wife of 73 years and her commitment to family literacy, for which she raised over $110 million over the course of over 30 years, @GeorgeHWBush will be wearing a pair of socks festooned with books at today’s funeral service for former First Lady Barbara Bush. — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) April 21, 2018

The socks worn by the 41st President of the United States of America at today’s funeral for former First Lady Barbara Bush. pic.twitter.com/12libHt1Jv — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) April 21, 2018

Of course, it wasn't just family and friends who felt the need to pay tribute to the former First Lady. Complete strangers posted up along the route to the Bush Library to pay their respects.

Not to mention, THE most talked about picture from the funeral...the Clintons, the Bushes, the Obamas, and First Lady Melania Trump linked arm in arm, supporting one another during this difficult time.

1 of 2: Final photos from the funeral of former First Lady Barbara P. Bush. (Credit: @PaulMorsePhoto - Office of George H. W. Bush) pic.twitter.com/r9ElE3Av56 — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) April 22, 2018

Rest in peace Mrs. Bush.