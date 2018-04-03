George W. & Laura Bush's Family Easter Pic Is Perfection

It looks like the Bush family spent Easter Sunday on the farm. Most of the crew was there...W., Laura, Barbara, Jenna and her hubby, Henry Hager. And of course their two daughters, Mila and Poppy.

In the midst of all the Easter celebrations, the Bush fam managed to squeeze in a professional photo shoot with Texas photgrapher Marlo Collins.

Ok, family pics don't get much better than that! Bet there are some really funny outtakes too!