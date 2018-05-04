Georgia Tech Students Pay Tribute To Closing Student Center Taco Bell With Taps

It's never easy to say goodbye. Especially to burritos, nachos, and tostadas that cost $1.

Students at Georgia Tech are mourning the loss of their beloved student center Taco Bell today. As of Thursday, the student center's beloved Taco Bell passed away...or closed it's doors for good.

The reason behind Taco Bell's closure is unsure, however, numerous students gathered together late last night for a vigil of sorts. Standing outside the closed metal roll gate of the Taco Bell, one lone trumpeter played Taps, while others cried and held onto each other tightly.

Video of Georgia Tech students pay their respects to the student center Taco Bell which closed for good last night

RIP Taco Bell. RIP.