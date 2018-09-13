Too Soon For Hurricane Florence Memes?

September 13, 2018
Jody Dean And The Morning Team
Jody Dean and the Morning Team
hurricane
Categories: 
Features
Jody Dean & The Morning Team
Shows
Your Morning Links

What is it about a hurricane that gets everyone in the meme spirit?

If you really think about it, it's kind of weird. While we're all worried about North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia, we somehow seek some sort of refuge with funny memes. Obviously a hurricane is no joking matter, but nonetheless, here are the best memes from Hurricane Florence. And yes, all your favorite childhood TV Flos are there.

Stay Safe!

..

Get ready, y’all!

All the flos

Gotta get Florence + The Machine in there too.

Dog days are over

Out of all these memes, we couldn't get a Florence Nightingale in there?!?!?!?!

 

Tags: 
hurricane florence
memes
tv flos
florence and the machine
florence henderson
the jeffersons