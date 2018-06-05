Girl Takes Cardboard Cutout Of Danny DeVito To Prom, So He Takes A Cardboard Cutout Of Her To Paddy's Pub

June 5, 2018
Jody Dean And The Morning Team
danny_devito

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Remember the high school teen who took a cardboard cutout of Danny DeVito prom? Well, Danny DeVito has returned the favor.

Ladies and gents, meet Danny DeVito's date for Paddy's Pub on the set of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia! Yep, you guessed it...a cardboard cutout of Allison, his prom date!

Hey Allison- I heard you took cardboard Danny to Prom. What a coincidence. He took cardboard Allison to Paddy’s...

A post shared by RobMcElhenney (@robmcelhenney) on

Yes! Yes! Yes! This is greatness!

 

