Girl Takes Cardboard Cutout Of Danny DeVito To Prom, So He Takes A Cardboard Cutout Of Her To Paddy's Pub
June 5, 2018
Remember the high school teen who took a cardboard cutout of Danny DeVito prom? Well, Danny DeVito has returned the favor.
Ladies and gents, meet Danny DeVito's date for Paddy's Pub on the set of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia! Yep, you guessed it...a cardboard cutout of Allison, his prom date!
Hey Allison- I heard you took cardboard Danny to Prom. What a coincidence. He took cardboard Allison to Paddy’s...
Yes! Yes! Yes! This is greatness!