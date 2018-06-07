Granny Makes The Perfect Burger Using Nothing But Awesome Trick Shots

June 7, 2018
Jody Dean And The Morning Team
Jody Dean and the Morning Team
How hard is it to make a burger? Throw some meat on the grill and you're done right? WRONG!

This granny has a burger so good, it will put others to shame. In fact, it's so hardcore that you probably won't be able to replicate the recipe at home. Why? Because she makes it using trick shots!

Hamburger Trick Shots -- ——— w/ @bbsdoingnothing

A post shared by Ross Smith (@smoothsmith8) on

That t-shirt too! Aaaaaaaamazing! 

