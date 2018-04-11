Grapevine Fire & Police Departments Rescued 8 Baby Ducks From A Drainage Gate Near The Highway

Firemen and police officers have a tough job. It takes a special someone for the gig, especially since there are a lot of work days that don't have a happy ending. It also makes those days where everything goes right even sweeter.

Get ready for all the feels! On Sunday, the Grapevine Police and Fire Departments teamed up to save 8 duckings who were trapped in a drainage gate near 121 and 635.

Feeling warm and fuzzy this afternoon. We just watched our friends from @GrapevineFireTX rescue 8 ducklings from a drainage gate near SH-121 & I-635. Great job, gentlemen! pic.twitter.com/ZqwZoVIGfX — Grapevine Police (@GrapevinePolice) April 8, 2018

Video of Grapevine Police and Fire Rescue orphaned ducklings from storm drain

Their momma had been trying to shelter them from the wind. After getting them in the drain safely, she was hit by a car and didn't make it. However, one very kind humanitarian witnessed the whole thing and called the fire and police departments for help. Thankfully, they were kind enough to save the babies, who have already been taken in by volunteers.

Awwwwwwww. RIP momma duck, you saved your babies.