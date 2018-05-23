Grocery Store Censors "Summa Cum Laude" Graduation Cake

May 23, 2018
Graduation is a time to celebrate. It's a time for cake! That is if you can get the bakery on board with your graduation message.

Congrats are in order for Jacob in South Carolina, who graduated with the highest honors humanly possible, Summa Cum Laude, and a 4.79 GPA. Naturally, Jacob's mom Cara wanted to celebrate the momentous occasion with a cake for the entire family. So mom got online and ordered a cake from Publix which said...

"Congrats Jacob! Summa Cum Laude Class of 2018"

However, when mom went to pick it up, the grocery store opted to censor the cake. Instead the cake read...

"Congrats Jacob! Summa --- Laude Class of 2018"

Hahahahahahahaha! Apparently, only 12-year-old boys work at Publix.

