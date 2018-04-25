police_lights

Gunman In Custody After Shooting 2 Dallas Police Officers & A Home Depot Employee

April 25, 2018
On Tuesday afternoon, shots were fired at the Home Depot on Forest Central Drive in North Dallas. Two Dallas police officers were shot in the line of duty, as well as a Home Dept employee. While all three victims were in surgery, the DPD went on a manhunt for suspect Armando Luis Juarez that included a car chase through downtown Dallas.

Thankfully, as of 10PM last night, the suspect is in custody. In addition to already having an outstanding warrant for felony theft, Juarez will also be charged with aggravated assault on a police officer. According to Dallas Police Chief U. Renee Hall...

"Going forward, we will make sure this individual is questioned and taken to Lew Sterrit jail for processing."

