CVS Reciept Is As Long As A Truck Bed After Buying 2 Rolls Of Lifesavers

July 18, 2018
Jody Dean And The Morning Team
Jody Dean and the Morning Team
cvs

(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Jody Dean & The Morning Team
Shows
Your Morning Links

What is it about the CVS receipt? Why are they always so long? It doesn't matter what you buy, that story uses an entire tree every time you make a purchase. Even though it's filled with coupons and store offers, your receipt should never be as long as a vehicle!

In this case, we have a guy who only bought two things at CVS...two rolls of Lifesavers candy. No joke, his receipt was almost as long at the bed of his truck!

Wow! Seems a tad bit excessive.

Tags: 
cvs
receipt
lifesavers
candy
truck bed
long