Happy Birthday Dirk! The Big 4-0!

How is it possible that our Dirk is 40-years-old?!?!?!?!

Happy Birthday to the big man, our favorite power forward, and overall great human!!!

It wouldn't be right if we didn't find some old pics of Dirk.

“I feel good still for 40. Mentally, I’m probably 30, body-wise I’m 50, so it kind of evens out at 40.” - Dirk Nowitzki



Happy 40th birthday to Dirk Diggler aka The Big Mummy aka one of the greatest power forwards of all-time. https://t.co/55p8lXOznw pic.twitter.com/ED7wacjm38 — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) June 19, 2018

He may be 40, but he still plays like he's 20! Here's to another year under your belt!