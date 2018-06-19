Happy Birthday Dirk! The Big 4-0!

June 19, 2018
Jody Dean And The Morning Team
Jody Dean and the Morning Team
dirk_nowitzki

(Photo by Joe Russo / imageSPACE)

How is it possible that our Dirk is 40-years-old?!?!?!?!

Happy Birthday to the big man, our favorite power forward, and overall great human!!!

It wouldn't be right if we didn't find some old pics of Dirk.

He may be 40, but he still plays like he's 20! Here's to another year under your belt!

