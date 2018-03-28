Harry Potter House For Sale, Check Out The Inside

Only a true Harry Potter fan would spend seven years turning their house into a Hogwarts-esque wonderland.

If you love Harry Potter (the books, the movies, Universal Studios' Wizarding World of Harry Potter) and have $3 million to throw around, we've found the perfect house for you! Unfortunately, you'll have to move to Minneapolis, Minnesota, but that's a small price to pay to own one coolest house ever!

It's 4,547 square feet with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The house is covered top to bottom in ornate wood, weird stairs, funky windows. Even the dormers have that Harry Potter twist. While you won't find the property dripping with movie memorabilia, it does look an awful lot like Hogwarts.

Oddly enough, the house backs up to U.S. Bank Stadium. Last time we checked, they don't play Quidditch there.