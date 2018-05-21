Hasbro Trademarked The Smell Of Play-Doh

May 21, 2018
Wait, you can trademark a smell?

Believe it or not, but Hasbro has officially trademarked the unique smell of Play-Doh with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The company made the official announcement on Friday. Hasbro says the smell of Play-Doh...

"A unique scent formed through the combination of a sweet, slightly musky, vanilla-like fragrance, with slight overtones of cherry, and the natural smell of a salted, wheat-based dough."

Oddly enough, Hasbro did release the smell of Play-Doh as a limited edition perfume.

Do you think they'll trademark that salty taste?

