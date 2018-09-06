The United States Really, Really Loves The Movie Shawshank Redemption

Oh dang! We really love to watch Tim Robbins crawl through poo.

According to a new study from Vouchercloud and information gathered by IMDB, based on public reviews and critic scores, the United States' best rated movie ever is...The Shawshank Redemption.

En base a datos de @IMDb y siguiendo ciertas reglas, la plataforma inglesa vouchercloud elaboró un curioso mapa de las películas de cine --️ favoritas en cada país. En Uruguay ganó Un lugar en el mundo… ------ https://t.co/lVIA17sMFg pic.twitter.com/hoKpW0BGmg — Marcello Figueredo (@marcello_fig) September 5, 2018

Now, what's really interesting is some of the picks from around the world. Yes, this study extends to every country in the world. Germany is a big fan of Fight Club. Italy and Spain love The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly. And the Bahamas, well they like James Bond in Casino Royale.

You can read the full list HERE.