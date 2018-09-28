Tom Hanks IS Mister Rogers!

September 28, 2018
tom_hanks

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Tom Hanks is raking in the real guy roles. Captain Phillips, Sully, and now Mister Rogers.

On Thursday, the first picture of Hanks as Fred Rogers on the set of "You Are My Friend" went viral. Of course he's wearing that red sweater we all know and love. He's also a little grayer in the hair than we're used to, but honestly, Tom Hanks IS Mister Rogers.

Here's a side by side for comparison.

I can't even handle the joy this brings me. ------ #uglycry #mrrogers #tomhanks #bestpersonforthejob #bestactoronearth

A post shared by Jamie Hager (@shackledcrayon) on

Ok, we can't wait! "You Are My Friend" hits theaters on October 18th, 2019.

Tom Hanks
Mister Rogers
you are my friend
Fred Rogers
Set