Hill Street Blues & NYPD Blue Creator Steven Bochco Has Passed Away At The Age Of 74

Steven Bochco was the man behind just about every police themed TV show. With a list of credits like NYPD Blue, Hill Street Blues, Cop Rock, L.A. Law, Murder In The First, Doogie Howser...this list goes on and on.

Sadly, Bochco passed away over the weekend at the age of 74. Apparently he had been fighting a long and hard battle with leukemia. According to TMZ, a close family friend says he finally decided to give up.

Of course, anyone who has ever worked with Bochco was sad to hear the news. Many of his former colleagues took to Twitter to remember the TV legend.

Steven Bochco, creator of hit shows NYPD Blue, L.A. Law, Hill Street Blues and Doogie Howser, M.D., has died at age 74, family spokesperson confirms. https://t.co/JvxaWkvsmW pic.twitter.com/nTAxKa1W30 — ABC News (@ABC) April 2, 2018

VERY SAD to hear that Steven Bochco passed away on Sunday. Steven hired me on LA LAW and changed the trajectory of my life and career. There are opportunities available to me today because he took a chance on a kid like me, long ago. I’ll forever be grateful to him. RIP Steven. pic.twitter.com/8jMvxoenAq — Blair Underwood (@BlairUnderwood) April 2, 2018

Steven Bochco sat with Jake Kasdan and myself before we started Freaks and Geeks and let us grill him for advice. We used all of it. He was a great man and will forever be an inspiration. https://t.co/IWT2Zfr3Nf — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) April 2, 2018

I will be forever grateful to Steven Bochco for the key to the lock that opened the door to a career. At the same time he taught me more about our humanity; our faults and strengths, how they survive side by side, despite our human insistence on seeing them as opposing forces. — Corbin Bernsen (@corbinbernsen) April 2, 2018

I was 28, married, & the father of a baby boy when the creator of ‘Hill St. Blues’ came to NYC to cast a show about minor league baseball. Steven Bochco gave me my first break on ‘Bay City Blues’ and brought me to Hollywood. I’m eternally grateful to him for my career. RIP boss. — Ken Olin (@kenolin1) April 2, 2018

So sad to hear of Steven Bochco’s passing. He was a pioneer, a gentleman, and gave me my first job in prime time tv. Rest well, sir. You will be missed. #RIP — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) April 2, 2018

So sad to hear Steven Bochco passed. Gave me my first real job on TV on NYPD Blue. RIP. — dean norris (@deanjnorris) April 2, 2018

Cleary he was loved by a lot of people. This list of tweets doesn't even begin to cover it. He gave a lot of big celebrities their start in Hollywood. He will be greatly missed.