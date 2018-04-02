nypd_badge

Hill Street Blues & NYPD Blue Creator Steven Bochco Has Passed Away At The Age Of 74

April 2, 2018
Steven Bochco was the man behind just about every police themed TV show. With a list of credits like NYPD Blue, Hill Street Blues, Cop Rock, L.A. Law, Murder In The First, Doogie Howser...this list goes on and on.

Sadly, Bochco passed away over the weekend at the age of 74. Apparently he had been fighting a long and hard battle with leukemia. According to TMZ, a close family friend says he finally decided to give up.

Of course, anyone who has ever worked with Bochco was sad to hear the news. Many of his former colleagues took to Twitter to remember the TV legend.

Cleary he was loved by a lot of people. This list of tweets doesn't even begin to cover it. He gave a lot of big celebrities their start in Hollywood. He will be greatly missed.

 

