Check Out These Awesome Behind The Scenes Pics From The Set Of Jaws

July 24, 2018
Jaws...the original Shark Week!

It's been about 43 years since the release of one Steven Spielberg's most famous movies, Jaws. As you may remember, the film didn't use CGI. Instead, the movie opted for a robot shark, better known as Bruce.

For fans of the film, that shark is terrifying. However to those on set, he was nothing more than a prop to pose with.

In honor of Shark Week, @historycoolkids posted a bunch of pictures from the set that have since gone viral. Enjoy!

Behind the scenes of Jaws, 1975 #sharkweek #petsofinstagram

A post shared by History Cool Kids (@historycoolkids) on

Is that Spielberg laying across the shark's mouth?????

 

