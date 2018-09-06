Would You Try Bacon Wrapped Twinkies?
True snackers know the beauty of salty and sweet. It's a flavor bomb of heaven in your mouth. It's the perfect balance of deliciousness. It's why M&Ms and popcorn work so well together in a movie theater.
Now think about it, are there any salty and sweet items that you wouldn't put together? What about bacon and Twinkies???
The salty/sweet combo is mouth-watering. Be sure to follow up with bacon-flavored toothpaste! ...PYSCH! If it looks too good to be true, it probably is -- ... #Fake #JustKidding #Bacon #MondayMotivation #Breakfast #Morning #Snack #WakeUp #Twinkies #BaconLove #Love #Hungry #Eat #Crazy #Food
Uhhhh yes please! Give us those bacon wrapped Twinkies ASAP! Unfortunately, these aren't real. Hostess got us all. Just look at the hashtags.