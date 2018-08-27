Hugh Jackman Just Won The Kiki Challenge, Did It Underwater

August 27, 2018
hugh_jackman

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Ok, we can all stop doing the Kiki Challenge. Hugh Jackman just schooled us all!

Hugh Jackman aka Wolverine, who's also no stranger to singing and dancing took part in the Kiki Challenge over the weekend. His moves were all on point, however, he added one extra touch...something that beats all the other challenge videos. Hugh Jackman did the Kiki Challenge in the swimming pool, underwater!

I’m (finally) #inmyfeelings #underwater #kiki #thankful to #youknowwhoyouare @champagnepapi #drake

A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on

Nicely done Hugh! You just won the Kiki Challenge.

