Would You Eat Mayo Ice Cream?

The world has very strong feelings when it comes to mayonnaise. You either love it or you hate it. And then there's those people who are into Miracle Whip, but that's a whole different story.

Now, even if you love mayonnaise, can you really get on board with Hellmann's mayo ice cream????????

Yep, it's a real thing. And there's a place in Scotland trying to push this nastiness on us! No, no, no, no, no, no, no, just NO!