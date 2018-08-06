Need Some Texas Design Ideas? How About A Texas Shaped Sink or Texas Carpet?
Ahhhhh, it's all things Texas! And in one place!
If you ever plan to build or redesign a house dripping in Texas...we're here to help! Everything from Texas sinks to Texas carpet is exactly what you need! Let the inspiration begin!
We'll start with a Texas sized sink for the bathroom.
Go big or go home with this texas carpet.
Of course the back porch wouldn't be complete without this Texas grill.
If this don’t make the best burger, I don’t know what will. @Regrann from @mgrills_texas - It's time! Texas/OU weekend! Check out our Texas shaped grills @statefairoftx mgrills.com #redriverrivalry #texasou #longhorns #texasshaped
A post shared by Texas EDC (@texas.edc) on
Got any outdoor pathways? You'll need these Texas pavers.
A heavy item we have taken with us wherever we have moved. It’s a long way from its starting place and has now spent more time out of Texas than in Texas. When we moved to Arizona and were building a pool, our pool builder flat refused my request to inset it in the bottom of the pool. I was kidding. It currently resides in the inbetween garden shared with our next door neighbors. I asked their permission before putting it there. I have a love/hate relationship with this state, but one thing is for sure, it has one of the most interesting and recognizable State shapes. But squarer State shapes make for better cutting boards. At one time I had An ice cube tray that made little Texas-shaped ice cubes. #texas #texasshaped #steppingstone
A post shared by Elizabeth Messenger (@messengerelizabeth) on
You're also going to need new cookware. Texas shaped cookware!
Eggs. Baked in Texas. #texasshaped #texasbaked #texas #breakfast #fauxrealranch
A post shared by Cindy Wexler (@cwexy) on
I need this mug in my life. ---- #texas #texasshaped #coffeemug #inlove
A post shared by ----Norma Jo ---- (@txlady_njs) on
Look what I found in the clearance section of @bedbathandbeyond !!!! -- #bedbathandbeyond #culinaryfinds #texaswafflemaker #waffles #texas #brunch #homecooking
A post shared by Ramiro Saavedra, RD LD (@ramsaave) on
You'll probably need some storage too! At least the size of Texas right?
~ Texas shaped decor shelf....-- because everything is bigger and better in Texas --
A post shared by Yvette M. Caceres (@austinrealestatechick) on
Cut the cheese on this great state too!
Texas Cheeseboards! Do you know what city the -- is over? --
A post shared by Alana (& Evan) -A&E Stoneworks (@aandestoneworks) on
Texas ice cube trays! Why not!
Need ice⁉ I gotcha covered❗❄ New ice cube tray---- #texasshaped #gotallstates #thisismyfavorite
A post shared by Kellie Ashcraft❤--Blogger (@_kellieashcraft_lifeblogger_) on
You'll also need a fire pit too!
Happy Texas Independence Day! #texasforever #texasliving #onlyintexas #texasindependenceday #firepit #texasshaped #ilovetexas #onlyintexas #texasstyle #mgrills #firering
A post shared by M Grills (@mgrills_texas) on
Don't forget the backyard planters.
Our new metal Texas planters. Who wants one? #texas #onlyintexas #ilovetexas #texaswildflowers #plantlife #bluebonnets #yourtexasisshowing #bigtex #mgrills #texasshaped #texasblogger #texasliving #texasyall #lonestarstate #homeandgarden #planters
A post shared by M Grills (@mgrills_texas) on
And a bird feeder.
@heb always has something Texas Shaped that I want. Today, it's these #birdbath wonders!! #texasshaped #texas
A post shared by Cindy Wexler (@cwexy) on
If you've got any extra cash lying around, go ahead and put in a Texas shaped pool.
Where is this please? I must take my texas shaped waffle iron on holiday there immediately. #onlyintexas #igtexas #texas #texasshaped #pool #swimming #lovethisplace #ridiculous #american #brilliant
A post shared by Kate Adams (@katevdb) on
Ok, we think we got everything! Let us know if we missed something.