If You Heard Laurel, You Are Right!

Did you hear "yanny" or "laurel"? If you said "laurel," technically you would be right.

Long story short, Redditor Roland Camry, who originally posted the audio, used the audio from Vocabulary.com using the word "laurel". You can listen HERE to hear it for yourself.

Ok, for those who heard "laurel" are technically right. However, if you heard "yanny" you aren't exactly wrong either. Camry recorded the audio using his cellphone directly off his computer's speaker, which creates distortion. That distortion is what's causing all the controversy, causing people to hear it differently.

Now, for those of you wondering how Camry discovered the word...he was simply searching words with a friend on vacabulary.com. When they played back "laurel," they each heard it differently. Shortly after that, we all lost our minds!

And there you have it. The great "yanny-laurel" debate is over!