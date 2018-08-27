It Was Only A Matter Of Time...We Have Whatamakeup!
Ok Texans, we're officially drunk on Whataburger. Our obsession is out of control! At this point, we've seen it all, right? WRONG!!!!!!!!!!!!!
How about Whataburger eye makeup? Yes, orange, white, and the Iconic Whataburger W jammed in between you eyelashes and eyebrows! Thanks to Instagrammer @dulceravelo, you too can get this look!
My mom said “Tienes whataburger hasta en los ojos” lol I didnt draw the W. Details for this WHATAMAKEUP-- .. @Morphebrushes Morphe 35b @Bhcosmetics brushes @Fentybeauty foundation in 240 @Flutterfleyelashes in style “Dulce” @wetnwildbeauty powder contour @nyxcosmetics liquid white liner @Anastasiabeverlyhills Amrezy highlight @Nyxcosmetics primer @Covergirl concealer @anastasiabeverlyhills contour cream kit for brows
Woohoo for Whatamakeup!