If You're Elderly, Disabled, A Veteran, Or A Single Mom Living In Dallas, This Man Will Mow Your Lawn For Free Today

Get ready for your feel good story of the day.

Meet Rodney Smith Jr. who started 50states50lawns.com in May of 2017. Last year he drove to 48 states, flew to Hawaii and Alaska where he mowed lawns for th elderly, single moms, veterans, and the disabled and taught lawn mower safety too.

Well, he's back at it again this year with bigger and better goals of course. According to Rodney's website he plans...

1. To teach kids about lawn mower safety.

2. Talk to kids about the importance community service.

3. Encourage kids to take up the 50-yard challenge. In addition to going to each state mowing lawns, I plan to stop at schools and community organizations to talk to kids about lawn mower safety, community service, and the 50-yard challenge. I also plan to have at least 1-2 kids at each lawn, if possible. I believe it is critical that kids get involved with doing community service and move away from playing video games and staying inside the house all the time. What better way to do that than to accept the 50-yard challenge! Also, I plan to make stops along the way to encourage the 60+ kids who have already taken the 50-yard challenge.

Now for the good news! Rodney is in Dallas today! If you know someone who needs their lawn mowed, register HERE.

Hello to Texas . I will be mowing in Dallas,TX in the morning . If you know anyone who is elderly, disabled, a single mother or a veteran who needs their lawn mowed let me know . It’s free . pic.twitter.com/TxF01Wlpzn — Rodney Smith Jr (@iamrodneysmith) June 19, 2018

We know it's short notice, but hopefully it's not too late to get your name in the hat. Either way, pretty cool story.