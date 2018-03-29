If You're Headed To Opening Day, Don't Forget Your Doctor's Note Courtesy Of The Texas Rangers

It's the moment we've all been waiting for...Opening Day at GlobeLife Park!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! You're Texas Rangers will take on last season's World Series champions, the Houston Astros, at 2:35PM.

If you're planning to go, don't forget to get your doctor's note!

No need to see a doctor, specialist aka Dr. Jeff Banister has already got you covered for this afternoon. This note is good for missing work and school too. All you have to do is print and sign.

Let's go Rangers!!!!!!!!!!!!