If You've Ever Wanted To Explore Dallas With Margaitas...There's An App For That!

New to Texas? Lived here all your life? Who cares! It's never a bad time to explore Dallas with the help of a delicious margarita.

Ladies and gents, allow us to present...Margarita Mile, the app that allows you to navigate Dallas going from one frosty margarita to another frosty margarita. After a lot of research, this app has come up with a complete list of the best marg-ies in the big D, everything from the Tipsy Alchemist to the Smoky Rose to Revolver Taco. In total, there are 17 margaritas across Dallas that you must try.

Have you heard of the new Margarita Mile app by @visitdallas? We're excited to be one of the restaurants featured on the app!



Download it today & get your first margarita at Smoky Rose for just $5 when you show the app.



More details here: https://t.co/1LoAKoH8tY pic.twitter.com/6LAazzUXp7 — Smoky Rose (@DallasSmokyRose) May 18, 2018

Margarita Mile, where have you been all our lives?!?!?!?!?!