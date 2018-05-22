If You've Ever Wanted To Explore Dallas With Margaitas...There's An App For That!

May 22, 2018
New to Texas? Lived here all your life? Who cares! It's never a bad time to explore Dallas with the help of a delicious margarita.

Ladies and gents, allow us to present...Margarita Mile, the app that allows you to navigate Dallas going from one frosty margarita to another frosty margarita. After a lot of research, this app has come up with a complete list of the best marg-ies in the big D, everything from the Tipsy Alchemist to the Smoky Rose to Revolver Taco. In total, there are 17 margaritas across Dallas that you must try.

Margarita Mile, where have you been all our lives?!?!?!?!?!

