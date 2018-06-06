IHOP Is Changing Their Name To IHOb

Unless the "b" is for booze, stop trolling us IHOP!

For the last 60 years, IHOP has been know for it's pancakes. The "P" in IHOP stands for pancakes! The restaurant serves pancakes! Why the heck are they dropping the pancakes!?!?!?!?!?!

Ok, so the pancakes aren't actually leaving the menu, IHOP is just changing their name to IHOb. However, now one knows what the "b" stands for. Of course every fan has their theory. Some think the "b" is for breakfast. Or perhaps the "b" is still really a "P" but upside down? You know because you flip pancakes. That's it! The new sign should feature the "P" constantly flipping!!!

The official name goes down on June 11th, 2018.

For 60 pancakin’ years, we’ve been IHOP. Now, we’re flippin’ our name to IHOb. Find out what it could b on 6.11.18. #IHOb pic.twitter.com/evSxKV3QmT — IHOP (@IHOP) June 4, 2018

You can also vote for what you think the "b" stands for...