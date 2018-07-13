Man Loses iPhone Mid-Skydive, Finds Phone On The Ground Without A Scratch

July 13, 2018
This should be an ad for the iPhone!

If you ever wondered whether or not the iPhone could or would survive a fall from the sky...we have the answer! It's yes! Down of flight of stairs? Well, that's a whole different story.

Check out these pics of an iPhone surviving it's first skydive without a parachute! Sadly, the phone flew out of the diver's pocket almost immediately after the jump. The phone plummeted to Earth, presumably it's death. However, thanks to the Find My Phone app, the diver found the phone in the middle of an empty field without a single scratch!

My buddy’s iPhone fell out of his pocket during a skydive

Awesome!

 

