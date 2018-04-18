IRS Gives Taxpayers An Extra Day For Filing After Website Crashes

Good news! If you had trouble filing your taxes on Tuesday, you're getting another day!

To make a long story short, the IRS website crashed yesterday due to an overload of people trying to file their taxes online. Unfortunately, the problem compounded, creating problems for all the third-party tax prep services like Turbo Tax and H&R Block.

However, you shouldn't worry too much. After all the website drama, the IRS is giving you an extra day to get those taxes in. As for those of you who used Turbo Tax or H&R Block, they too will plan on turning in your tax information today, assuming all is well with the IRS' website.