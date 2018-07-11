It's FREE Slurpee Day At 7-Eleven!

It's the greatest day of the year! Free Slurpee Day at 7-Eleven!!!!!!!!!

If you're looking for a fun and super cheap way to beat the heat today, head to a 7-Eleven near you! Today, July 11th (get it, 7-11) marks 91 years the chain has been in business. In honor of that, 7-Eleven is giving away FREE slurpees! Starting at 7AM today through 11PM, you can get your slurpee on.

And good news, there really aren't too many rules. You don't need a coupon, you just have to walk in and ask. However, you may run into long lines, 7-Eleven plans to give away about nine million Slurpees worldwide today.