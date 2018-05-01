It's Another Edition Of Jimmy Kimmel's Mean Tweets With The Avengers

Just when you thought Jimmy Kimmel's "Mean Tweets" couldn't get any meaner, Twitter is more than ready to take down the Avengers! Never mind that they put their lives on the line on a daily basis, you know saving the world an all. However on the internet, even superheros aren't off limits.

Apparently, Anthony Mackie and Don Cheadle look like bugs. Scarlett Johansson has the emotional range of celery. Sebastian Stan looks like a potato. Elizabeth Olsen has weird thumbs, which she proudly shows off. And Samuel L. Jackson looks like a snapping turtle, complete with a side by side comparison.

Video of Mean Tweets – Avengers Edition

Ouch!