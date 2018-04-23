It's A Boy For Prince William & Kate!!!
The royal baby is HERE!!!!!!!
Congrats to Prince William and Kate on the birth of their third baby. Weighing in at 8 pounds and 7 ounces, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcomed their second baby boy.
Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs.— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2018
The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz.
The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth.
Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well.
Unfortunately, we don't have a name just yet, so we'll try to keep you updated throughout the day.