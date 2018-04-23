(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

It's A Boy For Prince William & Kate!!!

April 23, 2018
Jody Dean And The Morning Team
Jody Dean and the Morning Team
Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

The royal baby is HERE!!!!!!!

Congrats to Prince William and Kate on the birth of their third baby. Weighing in at 8 pounds and 7 ounces, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcomed their second baby boy.

Unfortunately, we don't have a name just yet, so we'll try to keep you updated throughout the day.

Tags: 
royal
Baby
Birth
prince william
Kate Middleton
duke of cambridge
baby boy
Duchess of Cambridge
READ MORE READ LESS