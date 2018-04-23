It's A Boy For Prince William & Kate!!!

The royal baby is HERE!!!!!!!

Congrats to Prince William and Kate on the birth of their third baby. Weighing in at 8 pounds and 7 ounces, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcomed their second baby boy.

Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs.



The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz.



The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth.



Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well. — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2018

Unfortunately, we don't have a name just yet, so we'll try to keep you updated throughout the day.