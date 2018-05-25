It's Not Even Summer Yet & Stuff Is Already Melting In The Texas Heat

The first day of summer is about a month away. June 21st to be exact. However, it would appear that summer done already come to Texas, ya'll.

If you haven't seen the forecast for next week, just go ahead and prepare for the worst. We're talking a high of 105!!!

While we haven't reached the hundreds yet, things are already melting in the Texas heat...like this Whataburger table tent.

And these delicious gummies are now just one giant gummy.

Not to mention we have El Arroyo in Austin, Texas who sums up our weather prefectly...

Not just plastic chairs, but leather seats too.