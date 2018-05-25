It's Not Even Summer Yet & Stuff Is Already Melting In The Texas Heat
The first day of summer is about a month away. June 21st to be exact. However, it would appear that summer done already come to Texas, ya'll.
If you haven't seen the forecast for next week, just go ahead and prepare for the worst. We're talking a high of 105!!!
Ah yeeaah, things are heating up here in Texas! #bringonsummer #texasheat #stayhydrated #wearsunscreen ☀️
While we haven't reached the hundreds yet, things are already melting in the Texas heat...like this Whataburger table tent.
Texas in one picture #TexasHeat pic.twitter.com/y9n5dTVNcz— fideo (@anddrrreeea) May 18, 2018
And these delicious gummies are now just one giant gummy.
So I bought a bag of candy worms and forgot them in my car #texasheat #summeriscoming #meltingpoint #mycandy ------
Not to mention we have El Arroyo in Austin, Texas who sums up our weather prefectly...
Gotta love it. #ElArroyoATX #ElArroyoSign
Not just plastic chairs, but leather seats too.