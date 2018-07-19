How Hot Is It In Texas? Hot Enough For Tortilla Chips To Spontaneously Combust

July 19, 2018
Jody Dean And The Morning Team
Jody Dean and the Morning Team
tortilla_chips
Categories: 
Features
Jody Dean & The Morning Team
Shows
Your Morning Links

Ahhhh, there's nothing like a Texas summer. It goes from hot to hotter to hottest.

Sadly, we haven't reached peak heat yet (we like to save that for August). However, it's still hot enough for the tortilla chips in Austin to catch fire. That's right, the Austin Fire Department was called out to combat a fire at Josco Products, which was started when pallets of tortilla chips began to spontaneously combust.

Thankfully no one was injured. The damages to the building were only to the exterior. Apparently the company was trying out a new way to dispose of chip waste, which as you can see, didn't work out so well.

RIP delicious tortilla chips.

Tags: 
Texas
Heat
Summer
hot
Temperatures
tortilla chips
Austin
spontaneous combustion
Fire