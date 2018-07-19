How Hot Is It In Texas? Hot Enough For Tortilla Chips To Spontaneously Combust

Ahhhh, there's nothing like a Texas summer. It goes from hot to hotter to hottest.

Sadly, we haven't reached peak heat yet (we like to save that for August). However, it's still hot enough for the tortilla chips in Austin to catch fire. That's right, the Austin Fire Department was called out to combat a fire at Josco Products, which was started when pallets of tortilla chips began to spontaneously combust.

Thankfully no one was injured. The damages to the building were only to the exterior. Apparently the company was trying out a new way to dispose of chip waste, which as you can see, didn't work out so well.

RIP delicious tortilla chips.