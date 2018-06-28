It's Summer In Texas, Which Means It's Time To Bake Cookies On Your Dashboard!

June 28, 2018
Jody Dean And The Morning Team
Jody Dean and the Morning Team
Chocolate Chip Cookies

(Photo via Dreamstime)

Categories: 
Features
Jody Dean & The Morning Team
Shows

It's officially been one week since Summer began, but if someone were to ask any of us, it's felt like Summer since the last week of May.  

Hey, it's Texas, and we love is, but it's freaking hot, y'all.

So hot, you can now bake a delicious heaping of chocolate chip cookies just using the sun's rays and your dashboard.  This comes courtesy of Reddit user Dopplesoldner1, who posted a picture of a delicious tray of chocolate chip cookies being cooked by the Texas sun while resting on the dashboard of his car.

As for how the cookies tasted, Dopplesoldner1 said, "It actually turned out well, shocked the crap out of me."

Tags: 
Reddit
Dallas
DFW
Local
Cookies
Summer
Sun
Heat
Dashboard
Cooking
Baking

Upcoming Events

29 Jun
Chicago & REO Speedwagon Dos Equis Pavilion
30 Jun
Outlaw Music Festival Dos Equis Pavilion
30 Jun
T.O.L.O. Wiffle Ball Tourney The Omni Dallas Hotel Courtyard
30 Jun
KLUV Crew at Dallas Zoo Dallas Zoo
30 Jun
Blake at Concerts in the Garden Fort Worth Botanic Garden
View More Events